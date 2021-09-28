4 Tips to keep your indoor plants healthy

While houseplants do bring greenery and a positive vibe into your home, these plants can often be the toughest to care for. Since indoor plants don’t get a regular dose of sunlight and fresh air, they tend to be quite difficult to maintain. Some common indoor plants include Snake Plants, Areca Palm, Lucky Bamboo, Rubber Plant, Jade, etc.

So if you have recently kept indoor plants in your abode but don’t know how to care for them, then follow these 4 simple tips given below.

The most important thing to keep in mind while caring for indoor plants is that they get adequate light. While some plants prefer strong light, others flourish in soft light. So make sure to adjust the placement of the plants according to the amount of light that they require.

Water the plants regularly. Check the moisture of the soil by sticking your finger in it. If it feels dry, then water the plant. While watering, let the excess water run out from the holes at the bottom of the pot. Be sure to empty the catch-tray regularly.

Make sure to dust the leaves of the plants regularly. This dust can block light and harbour insects. So clean the leaves with a moist towel to ensure that your houseplants flourish.

Keep a check on the health of your indoor plants, by regularly examining the stems and the colour of the leaves. Also, be sure to inspect the soil and its texture to look for any insects.

