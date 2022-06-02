4 Tips to set up a beautiful rock garden on your home terrace

Sprawling green grass, beautiful lush all-around enclosed with dainty blooms- a terrace garden is bliss in itself, so is the planning to ornament it rightly. Creating a stunning lush garden on your terrace is not as simple as throwing green plants on every nook and corner. You have to pick a theme, be careful about the little detailing and choose the right lights and colours to make it your peaceful escape where you can chill out and sip a cuppa of coffee. If you are opting for an antique charming rock garden, then paying heed to the jewels and accessories becomes even more important to curate beautiful effects.

Here we bring you 4 tips and tricks to set up a beautiful rock garden on your home terrace.

Lookout a suitable space

Divide and conquer is the rule of thumb to create a rooftop garden that is smart, cute and looks organised. Make sure that you create a suitable space to throw in rocks or pebbles rather than going with a random theme. Spaces that have an ample amount of sunlight and air can be picked so that when you keep the plants over the pebbles, it will keep them alive for a longer period of time. You can either put the plants and stones on the corner or choose a circular theme and place a cluster of beautiful stones in a circle leaving some space in between. This will dapper up your garden neatly.

Lighting for a surreal surrounding

Big lighting pieces in a rooftop garden not only add up to the entire beauty but will also create a relaxed ambience while mesmerizing your eyes. If you don’t want to invest in giant lightning then garden lanterns, shiny disco balls, and twinkling fairy lights can act as a perfect substitute to curate a dreamlike atmosphere during the evening.

Ace the layout

No matter whether your space is big or small- make sure that you arrange all the elements neatly to avoid any visual clutter and disorganisation. Keep the big plants and stones at the back or the corners while keeping the small ones at the front for a visually appealing layout. If you are using soil with the rocks then you can also keep the bare soil in between the rocks so that it doesn’t wash away during the rainy season.

A water feature to incorporate an ethereal charm

White pebbles or natural earthy rocks look beautiful when it is accompanied by a beautiful water body. The hints of rocks and plants when blended with water will capture the ethereal charm and looks absolutely stunning. Moreover, a running water element is touted to bring calm to the space while satiating your nerves and stress. Small portable water fountains will be a significant addition to your rock garden.

Make sure to incorporate natural elements in your terrace garden to bring out the calming and soothing surroundings. Neutral accents of stones like grey and white carry an earthier vibe as compared to others.

