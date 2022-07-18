4 Tips to spruce your home for a child's birthday party

Kids are always excited about their birthday parties. And why not? These are some of the extremely special and precious moments they make in their childhood. We know every parent wants the best decoration, lively ambience, and delicious mouth-watering savouries to fill the much-awaited day of their kid with fun, laughter and unforgettable memories. We also understand that sometimes it gets really hard on your pocket to plan such a fancy birthday bash for your little one. So, here we are to your rescue and bring a list of 4 effortless and affordable birthday party décor ideas so that you can throw the classiest birthday to your little one.

Choose a theme and stick to it

The child’s birthday party should have an appropriate theme so that you can reach out to proper props and characters to wow them. A kid’s party theme can feature vivid colours accompanied by cute decorations with their favourite cartoon characters or movie characters. Moreover, you can opt for a party theme-inspired cake to make the party all adorable and sweet.

Splash the place with LED light balloons

This is one of the offbeat prettiest ways to make the birthday bash décor of your kid magical and dreamy. LED light balloons will add a touch of ethereal enlightenment to any indoor place while putting big smiles on the face of your kid and their friends. You can paste some up on the ceiling or you can also pick out a wall and cover it with a blend of random small and big LED light balloons to jazz up the décor in a very fairylike way. Choose pastel colours like soft pink or white or transparent with yellow lighting for an enchanted look.

Play up with lighting to set the tone

Planning an event at home is all about focussing on the little detailing. Make a smooth like butter impact by focussing on the small pieces of stuff like lights, table artefacts and centrepieces. Kids love different types of lights and it can even make them all dancy-dancy. Play up with the lighting, go for disco lights or beautiful lighting elements to make them go all wow.

Create a tablescape

Kids would love to have quirky and unusual elements on the dining table and therefore you can create a perfect tablescape by opting for interesting elements including flowers, fairy lights over the roof, some quirkily written messages, unicorn eyes and many more. Make sure that you accompany the colours with the theme for a more fused look.

Bookmark and try these super simple and affordable tips to spruce your home righteously for your child’s birthday party.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 4 Bollywood celebrities' vacation properties that are weekend goals