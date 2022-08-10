4 Types of Cacti that need minimal sunlight and can beautify your home

Cacti come under those low-maintenance plants that not only bring a flair of uniqueness to your home décor but their refreshing colours and textures rejuvenate your mind, body and soul like nothing else. Being a type of succulents, cacti are gaining limelight as houseplant admirers because of their spiny skin and twisted appearance. If you have a penchant for offbeat cacti plants that do not require much care or maintenance, here is a list of fancily hooked cacti that can easily adjust to your home environment, and require minimal sunlight while adding a new dimension to your décor.

Rickrack Cactus

Being a native to the Mexican rainforest, this is one of the most beautiful types of cactus that only requires indirect light to bloom and grow beautifully. Its bright green hue and zig-zag design can easily be blended into any kind of interior and works as a real eye-catcher. Place them in a white pot and let it accentuate the appearance of your home.

Angel Wing cactus plant

This type of cacti is also known as bunny ears because of its cute shape. Angel wing cactus plant is a prickly pear cactus that has awesome and finely distributed clusters of white hairs as a substitute for sharp spines. Opuntia microdasys is the botanical name of this plant and it hails from Mexico. These cute cacti can be placed on the tabletop in your living room.

Christmas cactus plant

This type of cacti does not have any teeth and even has blossomed into a flowering plant. It consists of charming and fine segmented leaves that have smooth curved spines. It does not a lot of care and turn out to the pink, orange, and white tubular flowers over the holiday season. Christmas cactus plants need a humid temperature and a little more water as compared to other varieties.

Moon Cactus

Moon cactus is a great addition to home décor all credit goes to its bright colour. This hybrid plant contains two types of cacti which are embedded together. Moreover, its shelf life is quite small as compared to other cacti. Moon cactus only requires indirect sunlight as too much of it can easily damage it. It is native to South America and its bright appearance can enhance the look of our home like a pro.

Do bring these awesome cacti into your abode and ace your home décor brilliantly without drilling a hole in your pocket.

