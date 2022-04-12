4 Ways to conceal cables and wiring in your home

Let’s face it- a home with a mess of wires is simply unbearable! With cords and cables, electronics come with ample baggage that is impossible to hide. These lengthy wires are not only a décor bummer but also create a visual clutter that seems hard to look at. So, if you want to get those piles of cables out of sight or organise them effortlessly, then you have stumbled upon the right page!

Here are 4 easy and creative ways to conceal electric cables and wiring in your home.

1. Cable wrap

Keeping all your wires together in the same place is one of the smartest ways that you can use to hide your melange of cords. Cable wraps are the best solution to manage cables. You can buy a quirky or printed cable wrap that goes well with the colour of your room or you can also invest in black or whites ones. If you don’t want to invest in cable wraps then you can simply DIY it at home. All you need is round flexible foam or spring and you are done! Just take those loose cords altogether and wrap them around the wires. It’s completely flexible and you can stretch it wherever you want.