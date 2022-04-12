4 Ways to conceal cables and wiring in your home
Let’s face it- a home with a mess of wires is simply unbearable! With cords and cables, electronics come with ample baggage that is impossible to hide. These lengthy wires are not only a décor bummer but also create a visual clutter that seems hard to look at. So, if you want to get those piles of cables out of sight or organise them effortlessly, then you have stumbled upon the right page!
Here are 4 easy and creative ways to conceal electric cables and wiring in your home.
1. Cable wrap
Keeping all your wires together in the same place is one of the smartest ways that you can use to hide your melange of cords. Cable wraps are the best solution to manage cables. You can buy a quirky or printed cable wrap that goes well with the colour of your room or you can also invest in black or whites ones. If you don’t want to invest in cable wraps then you can simply DIY it at home. All you need is round flexible foam or spring and you are done! Just take those loose cords altogether and wrap them around the wires. It’s completely flexible and you can stretch it wherever you want.
2. Be creative
You can simply walk along with creativity instead of hiding wires. You can utilise fancy wire clips and sticky notes that blend well with your interiors or your tables. This will not only camouflage wires but also make your walls look cool. Converting wires into a decorative element- what’s the reason to say no to this?
3. Try the cloth trick
This is one of the best tricks to conceal all your wires and boards. If you are tired of that unorganised display at your work table then all you need is black cloth and pin it over the mess, behind the desk. It looks like your wall and nobody would ever tell the difference.
4. Books or bookholders
If you have wires, cables or routers on the shelf then you can arrange books in front of it to hide the wires and enhance the overall look. You can also buy a big magazine holder and place it in front of the wires and voila, say goodbye to that cord clutter in just a few minutes, and that too without much effort.
So, which one of these quick fixes you are going to use to bid adieu to the cord clutter? Do let us know in the comments section below!
