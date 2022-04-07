4 Ways to make faux plants work as your sophisticated décor

Is the idea of keeping real indoor plants stressing you out? Fret not! Faux plants will cover you up like a pro. Faux replicas are just the perfect alternative to dapper your home as they are affordable, require little upkeep and keep your home fresh and beautiful- of course, without any chaos. There is absolutely no denying that accessorizing faux plants can be a little overwhelming but with the right tricks they can spruce up your heavenly piece of abode in the most intriguing way. If you are hesitant to give faux plants a try because of their fake appearance, then you have stumbled upon the right place. Here is the key to making your faux plants look more real and outdo your décor sophisticatedly.

1. Spruce up with containers, vases and vessels

The vases and containers you are using to put your faux plants in can make all the difference. It can not only elevate the look of the plant but can also add up to your overall interior. A chic, trendy and stylish pot that goes with the colour of your home is something all you need. If the colours of your walls are neutral and light, then you can choose vases of dark tone like rose gold and brown whereas if the colour of your walls is dark you can go with lightly-toned vases like off-white or golden. Choose the size of the container as per the size of the plant. If you have a plant with big leaves and stem then you can also go with oversized containers.

2. Location is everything

It is quite obvious that the place you are choosing to display your faux plant matters a lot to give a more realistic look. Dark, ugly corners with minimum light can make your plant look unrealistic. Instead, keep your faux plant in a spot that gets a lot of natural light. You can place it nearby your couch or a window. This way it will evoke a touch of natural hint to your environment.

3. Real highlights

An easy way to give fake plants a real and sophisticated look is by affixing real, natural components to them. To do this, you can add real-life soil, dirt, sand, rocks, or moss and it will affix a trace of natural realism with a dash of organic texture.

4. Blend it well in neglected spaces

Add a super-big size planter on both sides of your door as well as in your corridors to create a focal point. This will dapper up the look while astounding your visitors. Adding large planters to neglected spaces is one of the best ways to minimally add a touch of whimsy to your overall décor.

Whenever choosing a faux plant, make sure to not invest in extremely glossier ones as they look quite unrealistic and can wreak havoc on your overall interior. Also, choose more natural and neutral tones to keep the look elegant.

