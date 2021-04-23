4 Ways to make your balcony rain friendly

Do you want to enjoy the rain on your balcony without worrying about it getting spoiled? Then follow these simple ways to make your balcony rain-ready!

One of the best feelings in the world is to be able to sit on your balcony comfortably and enjoy the rain with a cup of piping hot ginger tea and some relaxing music. Rain is something that is absolutely magical and has the ability to transform a dull day into a happy or romantic one! It creates a tranquil effect and soothes your mind and body.

Rain somehow reminds you to take a break from your hectic life and compels you to just enjoy it. But, if you don’t have a rain-friendly balcony, you probably spend the rainy days trying to keep the water out and protecting your balcony from getting messy. So follow these 4 simple ways to make your balcony rain-friendly.

Have an awning

An awning is probably one of the most effective ways to protect your balcony from rainwater and to make sure that it doesn’t enter your balcony. It comes in different designs, sizes and shapes to suit every kind of balcony and is easy to fix.

Add some waterproof seating

If you want to enjoy the rain and not worry about your seating getting wet or spoiled, then invest in some waterproof seating like bean bags or high-quality outdoor furniture that can withstand various weather conditions.

Buy Rain Curtains

Rain curtains come in various patterns and colours and are perfect to protect your balcony from rainwater in a budget-friendly way. They can also come in handy during the summer months when you want to block the sunlight.

Waterproof paint

While painting your balcony, invest in waterproof paint that will prevent the walls from moisture and will also be effective in preventing the growth of fungi. You can opt for a soft and soothing colour that will reflect light and will not make your balcony look dingy.

