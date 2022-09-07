4 Ways to spruce up your breakfast bar decor

The ideal spot to have breakfast in your house is typically a breakfast bar, which is an expanded countertop utilized in kitchen interiors to provide a casual dining and lounging space. The finest breakfast bar concepts will be quite multi-functional in addition to hosting the most significant supper of the day in this comfortable setting. A breakfast bar can improve your kitchen's prep areas while taking up less room than a dining set with chairs. So, if you have such a space in your house interior, it is time you spend some extra time determining the necessities of the space and jazzing it up in order to give it a little sprucing.

Here we bring you 4 cool ideas to enhance your breakfast bar décor.

1. Using funky bar stools

A breakfast bar is incomplete without seats. Funky bar chairs are a quick and simple way to add some flair to your breakfast bar area. Find some tall, comfortable stools or interesting chairs. They can have a distinctive LED light effect, be an artistic bar stool, be thin or clad in steel, etc.

2. Installing floating bar

With its practical yet stylish design, a floating kitchen bar is sure to impress your guests. In addition to providing lots of leg room underneath for comfortable seating, this structural bar provides exceptional counter space. The benefits of having a floating desk and an entertainment and service area make the room twice as useful. They make a beautiful addition to the kitchen's décor.

3. Modern lighting fixtures

Modern, minimalist lighting schemes are an option if you want your breakfast bar to stand out. Instead of merely using standard lamp coverings and light bulbs, add something to the environment to highlight it. The bar will be lit at night if you make use of a low hanging pendant controlled by a separate light switch, while the remainder of the kitchen will be completely dark. Even LED strip lighting can be added beneath the countertop. They spice up meals with a little humour and excitement to make it anything from dull.

4. Selecting best colours

Breakfast time is usually when you wake up! So make the area more vibrant and visually appealing. Utilizing bar colours effectively might give the impression that your bar is larger. Cool colours that aren't overly saturated are the best option for making your establishment appear larger. Modern breakfast bars should be painted in light, flat, or soft shades of the intended colour to let in more light.

Make your breakfast bar stand out and sparkle by putting the aforementioned tips to action!

