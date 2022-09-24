Including natural or environmental products in your bathroom design is one of the hottest bathroom trends right now. Nature can be calmingly slow, gentle, and constant in contrast to our quick city existence. It is more crucial than ever to create a connection with nature at home, especially in spaces where you can rejuvenate and refresh. Bringing nature inside gives your house a calmer atmosphere. Here we bring you 4 ways to incorporate nature into your bathroom interior.

1. Make way for natural light When we wake up, our bodies naturally seek sunlight, and what better time to obtain it than when we're gearing up in the bathroom for the day? There are ways to increase natural light in your bathroom without compromising privacy, too. First, avoid using furniture, such as toilet cupboards, to obscure direct sunlight. Additionally, you can use mirrors to scatter light around the space, doubling its effectiveness and giving the impression that the space is bigger.

2. Add indoor plants Think about bringing nature inside by incorporating houseplants if you have natural light available to you in your bathroom. Using live plants for decoration is one of the simplest and maybe least expensive methods to embrace nature. Simple solutions for this include placing an indoor plant or bouquet of flowers on the bathroom countertop. A bathroom with plants could offer a wide range of health benefits because plants are nature's healer. 3. Make use of nature-themed colour on wall There are several options for bathroom wall decor that are influenced by nature, including wall coverings, pebble embedded, and stone bordered. For your visual story, think of drawing inspiration from your preferred sceneries, including such vivid blue lakes and ponds, fiery red Desert hills, or rose pinkish from a summertime dawn. Peel and stick wallpaper can also be used to achieve the same result.