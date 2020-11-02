5 affordable ways to give your bedroom a quick makeover

Your bedroom is the place where you spend most of your day. So, here are some tips to give it a much-needed makeover.

If you are tired of the same old white walls and want to spruce up your room, then now is the time. With work from home and online classes, your bedroom is your safe haven away from the pandemic and away from the infection. So it seems right to give it a makeover and perk up your surroundings.

Whether it’s changing your wallpaper or adding some colourful accessories, a little change can go a long way. With the pandemic and people facing a financial crunch, it is best to redo your room in the most affordable way possible. So, here are some ways to redo your room without burning a hole in your pocket.

Change the cushions

Adding some colour to your bedding can make a huge difference. So, find some cheap but colourful cushions and uplift your bedding.

Buy self-adhesive wallpaper

You can easily find some budget-friendly self-adhesive wallpaper online and buy only one roll to cover the centre of your wall and not the whole of it.

Find posters online and get them printed

Whether it’s pop art, a pattern or a movie poster, just find it online in a size big enough to get it printed without getting pixelated. Get them framed or just make a border with washi tape and spruce up your walls.

Paint your headboard

Use pocket-friendly chalk paint to paint your headboard in a colour that goes with the scheme of your room and see the difference.

Change your curtains

Make sure to thoroughly research online to find the best deal possible in curtains. Whether it’s blackout ones or light-filtering ones, choose the ones that are subtle yet colourful.

