5 Artistic delights from Indian small businesses for your sweet home

Small businesses have skilled and talented craftsmen. They are dedicated to their work and create jaw dropping products. Right from clothes, shoes to furnishing items, India has a wide range of artistic skills to put forth. Why not pick these antique pieces to amp up the home decor? Check out some worth buying artistic delights perfect for your sweet home.

1. Dartistry Iron Tealight Candle Holder

Tealight candle holders are available in immense shapes and sizes. But this antique piece of art is exclusive. It is handcrafted and hand painted in India. The Ganpati candle holder is made up of recycled materials making us environmentally conscious. You cannot take your eyes off this beauty!

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 469

Buy Now

2. Woven Cover with Glass Jar

If you wish to create a bohemian vibe at home, then you shouldn’t resist buying this artistic piece. It is a glass jar with a woven cover and infused with LED fairy lights. You can use it as a flower vase, table decor as well as a candle holder. The boho design of the woven cover will make it a center of attraction and enhance your interiors even more.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 375

Buy Now

3. Urban Born Cast Iron Metal Flower vase

This flower vase is a vintage piece of art. It is made up of iron and painted in gold. It also has decorative designs and textures upon it. You can use this flower vase with or without flowers and use DIY tricks to complete your home decor story.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. 300 Sparkles Indoor Tree Design Wooden Frames

If you are a fan of art and craft, then these floral frames deserve some space in your sweet home. They come in a set of 4. For easy hanging, a double sided tape is provided with the set. They are rectangular in shape and amps up the appearance of your texture wall or wallpaper.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

5. Iron Degchi Style Dhoop and Tealight Candle Holder

Aroma diffusers create magic in the atmosphere. To diffuse the fragrance you need a perfect decorative fragrance illuminator. And this dhoop and tea light candle holder will live upto your expectations. It has an antique golden brown shade and holds the incense of dhoop magically. Now you can create a meditative and peaceful ambience at your home effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

Artistic delights especially crafted in India have a distinctive vibe. They disseminate happiness and serenity at home magically. Every piece of art handcrafted in India by small businesses is a visual treat. If you are a lover of artistic and antique pieces, then take a step forward to give a home to these MADE IN INDIA masterpieces.

