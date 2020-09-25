  1. Home
5 Bathroom cleaning hacks that can make your chore easier

Bathroom cleaning can be a tough task as you have to do many things. But it can be made easier with some easy bathroom cleaning hacks. Read below to know them.
16249 reads Mumbai
5 Bathroom cleaning hacks that can make your chore easier
Cleaning your bathroom is a hectic job as you have to do a lot of work. From floors, walls to shelves, taps, you have to clean everything to give a fresh look to your bathroom. So, this task might seem to be quite tough.

However, bathroom cleaning can be done with some easy and quick hacks that will make your task smooth. According to experts, you should always clean your bathroom at least once a week to maintain the basic hygiene level. So, here are the cleaning tips for your bathroom.

Cleaning hacks for bathroom:

1.First, jot down the areas and make a list of them. This way, you will know how to proceed and what things you need to clean the space.

2.It is easy to spot stains on the bathroom mirrors so you have to give special attention to it. These stains are hard to remove but not with strong black tea. Take a soft cloth and dip it in the black tea and rub it on the mirror gently. The stains will be removed and then wipe it with a dry soft cloth.

3.Next is the toilet bowl. A clean commode is also important to maintain the hygiene level of your bathroom. So, pour ¼ cup of baking soda and ¼ cup of white vinegar into your toilet bowl and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then, scrub the toilet with a brush and flush it.

4.Faucets and fixtures should be cleaned properly. Due to regular use and water, they tend to lose the shine. So, put some baby oil on a clean towel and polish it to get back that shine.

5.You can also scrub a lemon on the fixtures to remove the stains.

Credits :mydomaine, getty images

