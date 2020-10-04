5 Best plants for kitchen to remove toxins from air and revamp the area

Kitchen is a good place to keep some plants to spruce up the area and remove all toxic chemicals from the air. So, these are the plants that are best to nurture in the kitchen.

Kitchen is an important area of your abode which needs to have fresh air. So, keeping some indoor plants here is a great idea to keep the air refreshed. And plants can also keep ants and bugs away from the kitchen. You have to maintain basic hygiene level to keep everything safe.

And your kitchen area may not have enough daylight, so any plant cannot thrive in there. So, you have to keep plants which have low-maintenance and can survive in low light.

Best plants to keep in the kitchen:

Spider plant

It is not impossible to kill the spider plant and its extremely easy to take care of them. They look beautiful in the kitchen area. They need indirect sunlight.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera can thrive in a dry, warm and sunny area. This plant is a great choice to have in the kitchen. It is good for your skin, so you can rub its gel on your skin right after cleaning dishes to soften the skin. The gel can also be used in your smoothies, salads and juices.

Pothos

This easy-growing plant is available in different colours, so you can mix and match them to spruce up your kitchen area. This plant can effectively remove toxins from the air.

ZZ plant

This is a great choice to opt for if you like to have a forest vibe in your kitchen with its lush and green leaves. This plant is tolerant of drought and any kind of room condition and temperature.

Snake plant

Also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, Snake plant can stay for weeks without water. It needs a very low light. This can also clear toxic chemicals from the air.

