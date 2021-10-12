5 Biodegradable cutlery to make your festive gatherings easy

Festive season calls for multiple parties, get together, random outings, and celebrations. Hosting these at home gives rise to never ending kitchen duties. Don't feel like doing the dishes amidst celebrations? No issues, pick these biodegradable cutlery and contribute your bit to save the environment.

Check some of these disposable and biodegradable cutlery and make your celebrations eco-friendly!

1. Disposable Clamshell Box (Pack of 50 - 600ml)

Clamshell boxes are perfect for the exchange of scrumptious desserts or savoury items. These boxes do not bruise easily and are the most convenient way to stack food items. Clamshell boxes are made up of sugarcane pulp and are oil and water proof in nature. What’s more? These boxes are refrigerator and microwave friendly. For guilt free cleanup post parties, these boxes are indeed a savior. Now you can host large parties in an eco-friendly, fuss-free and stress-free manner.

Price: Rs. 1050

Deal: Rs 500

2. Leaf Plates (Pack of 25)

The history of leaf plates can be traced easily. These compostable plates help you to host lunch or dinner parties in an environment friendly way. Using these plates will highlight your love for traditional cutlery and impress your guests.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 331

3. Disposable Solid Round Bowl/Dona (Pack of 50)

These bowls have no lining of wax or plastic. They are 100 percent disposable and completely recyclable. If you want to host large events in an eco-friendly way, these bowls should rank high on your cutlery list. The appearance of these bowls are jaw dropping. Surprise your guests with your style of hosting parties with the addition of these disposable bowls to your already existing cutlery.

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs.175

4. Disposable 220 ml Cup (Pack of 50 Cups)

Raising a toast in an environmentally conscious way will make you the talk of the event. These disposable cups are perfect to serve hot and cold water, juices, milkshakes or any liquid item on your menu. You can host any events or get together in the festive season with the dash of sustainability highlighted through these biodegradable cutlery.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 188

5. Biodegradable Bamboo Wood Spoons and Forks (Pack of 100 spoons and 100 forks)

Your dining table is incomplete without the presence of spoons and forks. Do you get annoyed with the huge tower of cutlery to do in your kitchen? Let your kitchen cabinets welcome this pack of biodegradable spoons and forks. These spoons and forks are made up of bamboo and do not absorb odors or stains. This great alternative to plastic spoons and forks ensure a smooth yet tight grip.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs.299

Biodegradable cutlery provides great relief when you host large events in the four walls of your house. Easy to serve and easy to dispose is the mantra of these disposable and environment friendly cutlery. With these in your kitchen cabinets, hosting any festive gathering, event or celebration will be an easy-peasy job. Grab these beauties and showcase your love for mother earth.

