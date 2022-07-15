Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: 4 Bollywood celebrities' vacation properties that are weekend goals

Traveling is a sure-fire way for many of us to unwind after a long day at work. Similarly, our favourite Bollywood celebrities live for those opulent holiday vacations, with the only difference being that in their never-ending attempt to appear relatable to us, they are nothing like us simple creatures when it comes to vacationing. For openers, their level of popularity, success, and fortune is beyond our wildest dreams. They can afford to experience the finest of what life has to offer, including the best vacations and experiences!

Here we bring you 5 Bollywood celebrities' extravagant vacation properties that you didn’t know about.

1. Shah Rukh Khan's multi-million-dollar Alibaug mansion

Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug villa is only a jetty away from Mumbai, and the superstar frequently visits there to attend parties and other occasions. The 20,000-square-meter Alibaug home of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan includes a pool and a private helipad. Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug house is a sea-facing bungalow with all of the lavish amenities that would not make you long for city life.

2. Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan, the Chote Nawab of Bollywood, embodies all that is regal. Saif Ali Khan is the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian Cricket Team captain Mansoor Ali Khan, who was the last Nawab of Pataudi, and now owns the home. He and his sister Soha Ali Khan frequently visit the palace with their respective families to reconnect with their roots. The Pataudi Palace, located in the Haryana district of Gurgaon, is built on 10 acres of ground and is rich in culture, tradition, memories, and a regal legacy.

3. Priyanka Chopra’s luxurious Goa abode

Aside from her Mumbai residence, the global celebrity has a vacation home in Goa near Baga beach. The actor frequently visits her vacation villa with friends and family. Parineeti Chopra, the actor's cousin, has previously shared several funny moments with the actor during their holidays in this mansion, giving us a glimpse of the getaway home, which includes covered roofs and attractive gardens.

4. Salman Khan’s Farmhouse in Panvel

Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel is one of the most talked-about holiday houses in Bollywood, with a large green yard, a horse stable, a magnificent pool, and a lavish gym. The actor is well-known for his love of horses, as indicated by his stable and the space in the farmhouse for horseback riding. His property features beautiful living rooms with a tarnished and rustic charm.

Their vacation home is too lovely to be true, with stunning swimming pools, a horse stable, a luxury kitchen, and a planted garden with a breath-taking view.

