5 Books to sharpen your vocabulary sitting at home

by Ankita Kandade   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST  |  5.4K
   
Are you a bookworm and feel the need to sharpen your vocabulary? Check out these vocabulary enhancing books to maximise your boundaries of knowledge and areas of communication. For every human being vocabulary is critical for tasting victory in a better way. It is one of the steps that forms the ladder of success. Now expand your horizons sitting at home with these powerful vocabulary books.

1. Word Power Made Easy

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis has the power to sharpen the vocabulary of the human mind at any age. This book helps you in learning new words and their synonyms in the easiest way possible. With various units and steps to achieve mastery in English language, this book has bagged the title of best seller.

5_books_to_sharpen_your_vocabulary_sitting_at_home_1.jpg

Price: Rs. 151

Buy Now

2. The Vocabulary Builder Workbook

If self study is your way of learning and exploring new bodies of knowledge then you should not feel reluctant in adding this book to your library. It is a book by Chris Lee which contains simple lessons and activities that you can teach to yourself sitting at home. 

5_books_to_sharpen_your_vocabulary_sitting_at_home_2.jpg

Price: Rs. 650

Buy Now

 

3. Everyday Vocabulary

This book consists of more than 6100 words that you can learn in your everyday life. It not only helps you in building a stronger vocabulary but also strengthens your speaking skills. Gain mastery in the English language with the purchase of this book.

5_books_to_sharpen_your_vocabulary_sitting_at_home_3.jpg

Price: Rs. 57

Buy Now

 

4. English Vocabulary In Use

Gift yourself this ideal book for sharpening your vocabulary. It is an elementary book that comes with practice sessions. Along with this, the book has all the answers to the practice questions and a CD for easy and effective learning. 

5_books_to_sharpen_your_vocabulary_sitting_at_home_4.jpg

Price: Rs. 197

Buy Now

 

5. 30 Days To More Powerful Vocabulary

Now sharpening your vocabulary is a matter of 30 days with the purchase of this book. If you want to make better connections with texts and play with words, then this book is ideal for you. Within a span of 30 days you can possess a powerful vocabulary. 

5_books_to_sharpen_your_vocabulary_sitting_at_home_5.jpg

Price: Rs. 170

Buy Now

 

Knowledge is priceless. It doesn't have an age of learning. If you want to become a pro in the English language then these books can help you in sharpening and strengthening your vocabulary and speaking skills. Remember, you need to possess knowledge to mark excellence in any field of the society.

 

