5 BUDGET FRIENDLY ways to perk up your living room and redesign the heart of your home

The living room is the most used room in the house. It the central point for all family members and therefore, needs to be bright and comfortable with a touch of style

The living room is the centre of the house. It is the place where you welcome guests and entertain people. The place where all the family members watch TV and talk about their day. A dull, boring living room can badly affect the mood of all the people and can instantly make everybody feel drained.

Your living room needs to be comfortable and needs to have a relaxed, welcoming vibe. A few budget-friendly ideas can instantly perk up the place and brighten it. Whether it is adding a new wall decor or changing the rug, a little colour can make your living room lively and stylish. Here are 5 ideas to brighten up the place and add a pop of colour.

Invest in an area rug

An area rug can add warmth to your living room and will make the room look complete and cosy. Choose a bright colour to perk up the place.

Add a mirror

Placing a mirror in the living room will reflect light and will make the room look bigger. It will bind the room together and add depth.

Greenery

Add lots of indoor plants in your living room to brighten the place and make it look fresh. Also, make sure to open the curtains every day to let in the natural light into the room.

Wall decor

Hang lots of posters or artefacts on your living room wall to add some character to the place and a personal touch.

Throw pillows

Curate your throw pillows and choose a theme for them. Either choose a contrasting colour or a matching one to the sofa fabric.

Also Read: Follow these 5 EASY ways to combat clutter and organise your home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×