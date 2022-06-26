5 Cheap decor ideas to make your house look elegant and expensive

Who does not adore a luxurious and grandeur home? But transforming your home décor into a lavishing beauty can be an expensive affair. Fabrics, mirrors, high-end couches and items can drill a hole in your pocket. So, a lot of us never fulfil our fantasies of living in that Pinterest-inspired home and keep on settling down for the mediocre décor. But what if you can give your home the look that you have always dreamt of, and that too, in your budget? To create a luxurious haven, all you have to focus on the little details and smartly adorn them in your dwelling. Here we bring you inexpensive décor ideas that will give an expensive makeover to your home.

1. Add in exquisite tones

Gone are the days when people leave the walls dull and boring. Walls are an extremely important part of home décor and rich colours in your dwelling give a completely fresh look to your abode in an extremely classy way. After long domination of pastels, whites or grey, jewel tones are making their way back into home décor. Rich hues can easily transform your space while incorporating colourful dramatic vibes into your space. Bring an instant sophistication to your abode with a variety of timeless jewel-stirred hues right from ruby, and sapphire to cool emerald.

2. Lanterns or floor lamps

Whenever we hear the word lavishing, the intricate works of lanterns pop to mind. Isn’t it? A lavishing home is incomplete without the touch of sophisticated metallic lanterns or floor lamps. You can never go wrong with the big ceiling ones. If you want to create a more lavishing look, you can also opt for floor lanterns/table lamps and can place them nearby your rugs or electric candles to mark a statement. Brass or copper-inspired lanterns that create amazing shadows will add a unique vibe to your home.

3. The golden touches

When it comes to depicting luxury vibes, golden hues always stand initial in the list. Spruce up your living room with elements like golden jaali, printed wallpapers or wall artefacts that has some golden tint in them to pair it well with the neutral and natural-toned couches. Make sure to not overdo the space with gold or any other dark tone to elude the tackiness. Also, dark reddish painted lamps or candle holders will come out cool when paired together with a bold tinted couch.

4. Plants especially oversized

Natural outdoors are not only appealing to the eyes but also bring calm to the nerves. Your home is the most comforting space for you to escape into! Houseplants, faux plants, floral centrepieces or even herbs in your space boost the vivacity of your home and its organic flair will connect you with nature while sending all the happiness your way. Not only this, but it also protects you from environmental toxins while pleasing all your senses. Instead of decorating it with a single planter, surround the corners of your home with a bunch of pastel-coloured floras, and big oversize green plants to add a new dimension. Some shimmery and boldly tinted planters will also brighten up your mood!

5. Printed colourful rugs

Printed and colourful rugs are a sure-fire way to incorporate that cosy boho feels into an environment. Big prints are in trend these days and they also give a visual treat to the eyes by setting a statement. You can go with big floor-size rugs or if you want to drape the space in a more dashing way, then round intricate work carpets work beyond perfect. Shades like teal, coral pink, shades of oranges and blue are the key to painting your room with dramatic aesthetics.

Bring a lavishing feel to your dwelling with these inexpensive styles and make your abode a haven that reflects positive vibes and a plush atmosphere.

