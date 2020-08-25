5 Coffee station ideas to turn your kitchen into a personal coffee shop

Are you a coffee connoisseur? If yes, then what is stopping you from having a personal coffee station at home? Here are 5 ideas for the ultimate coffee station.

You wake up in the morning and the first thing you reach out for is coffee. If you are a coffee lover, you can understand how important it is to wake up to a brewing cup of coffee. While a fresh cup of coffee freshens you up, cluttered cabinets with unused coffee bags uncertainly do not. Wouldn’t it be better to carve out space in your home and fill it up with your morning essential coffee?

There are plenty of ideas to style a coffee station in your house. Regardless of the size of the apartment you live in, you can easily make your personal coffee corner. All you need is a small corner to let your love for coffee come to life. If you are looking for ideas for a highly functional, easy-to install coffee stations in your abode, then look no more.

Here are 5 coffee station ideas to make your kitchen your personal Barista.

1- Keep in mind that coffee stations can be decorated any way you want, but nothing beats the rustic and shabby chic theme that makes a coffee station stand out.

2- Want to infuse a coffee bar in your kitchen? Think vertical hanging shelves of different shapes and sizes to fit other accessories.

3- If you want to work with what you already have, then you can go for a well-stocked coffee cabinet. You can easily transform a slim cabinet into a makeshift coffee station.

4- You can hang wooden shelves at any corner that allows you to hang up coffee mugs. But make sure that you still have enough room around it to fix up a coffee machine to your liking.

5- For a quirkier version, choose a good bar cart to gather all of your early morning essentials. Add some fun containers to make your coffee cart look organised and colourful.

ALSO READ: Home Décor: 6 Affordable ways to spruce up a large blank wall

Share your comment ×