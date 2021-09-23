5 Creative and useful home decor items from Amazon just under Rs 99

Home decor items are very much needed to add life to your living space. Apart from the basic utilities like lamps and decorative floor mats, showpieces that come with designer aesthetics to always make your space look more luxurious and interesting. From curtains to such exciting showpieces we bring to you handpicked 5 home decor products that are available at deal-breaking prices. If the price of the products were the only thing that kept you away from buying stunning home decor pieces, now is the time to shop them all for just under Rs 99.

Sheer Curtains

One of the most talked-about home decor trends of the season is fancy sheer curtains. The curtains let the amount of light in without making your room go all dark and are also pretty to look at.

Price: Rs 89

Fleece Blanket

This cosy stripe designed fleece blanket will be of extreme use during this chilly season and its classic colour and texture add up to your room’s aesthetics.

Price: Rs 99

Wax Candles

A perfect ambience is set with not only fabulous decor products but also the fragrance and whole mood of the space. Candles are what you should trust to light up the room with some soulful fragrance.

Price: Rs 90

Wooden Nose Shaped Spectacle

This wooden nose shaped spectacle or sunglass holder serves as an essential and useful accessory for a functional stand to keep spectacles or sunglasses in a safe place.

Price: Rs 89

Plant

Green plants at home are a vision to behold. It acts as an air purifier and also instils positive thoughts in our minds.

Price: Rs 229

