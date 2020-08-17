5 Décor ideas to brighten up your abode this Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesha Chaturthi commences from August 22, 2020. Here are some ideas for you to decorate your house this Ganpati festival.

It is that time of the year when we once again welcome Lord Ganesha to our houses with gaiety and fervour. It is time to revel in the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities starting August 22 this year. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival is one of the most significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is considered the most important day to worship him.

On this day, devotees will bring home beautifully sculpted and painted Ganesha idols. It is important that you bring the idol into a clean and decorated house. For those of you looking for ideas to decorate the house, we have compiled a list of some easy decoration ideas that can help you take your usual festivities up a notch.

Here are some décor ideas to brighten up your abode this Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rangoli

Bring a touch of colours and flowers by making beautiful rangoli in your home. From using colours to flower petals, you can create a rangoli any which way you like. Check out this beautiful rangoli design to welcome the lord to your abode.

Flowers and garlands

It goes without saying that flowers cheer up every nook and corner of your home bringing energy to your space. And no festival feels complete without fresh flowers and sequenced garlands spread across the walls.

Lights

Adding some colourful lights instantly brightens up the house and give the festivity a magical touch. You can use fairy lights, rice lights or LED lights around Ganpati idol or hang some from your balcony. You can also create some DIY lights like this one right below.

Eco-friendly décor

With pollution on the rise, many people are looking for eco-friendly ways to decorate their abode this Ganesha Chaturthi. Check out these ideas right below if you’re looking for the same.

Bandhanwar

Bandhawar or toran is a decorative door hanging, which is a part of traditional Hindu culture. It is believed that bandhanwar bring good luck to the house. You can buy them online or make one yourself like this fantastic handmade toran.

ALSO READ: DIY Candles: HERE’s how to make scented candles at your home

Share your comment ×