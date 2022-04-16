5 decor tips to keep your home cool in the summers

With scorching heat waves, cool cotton apparel and the temptation to turn on the AC- the summers are already here and you might be looking for ways to keep yourself and your surroundings cool and calm. Keeping yourself in an Air-conditioned room all the time is a sure-shot way to save yourself from all the sweaty and sticky summer heat but it can rack up your electric bill in like, no time! What if we tell you that there are plenty of ways to keep your home cool naturally without making a hole in your pocket? Yes, here we bring you effortless and budget-friendly tips to make your abode an ice-cold paradise during the summery season.

Bring home blackout curtains

Blackout curtains are made up of heavy layered fabric and their basic motive is to dodge the light from coming inside. These curtains naturally insulate the rooms by hindering the entry of sunlight inside. You can pick a neutral colour that has plastic sheets affixed with it to reduce the entry of sunlight by up to 33 percent.

Switch your sheets

Changing your bedding seasonally is not only an incredible option to freshen up your room but it is also a versatile way to keep it cool. While flannel and fleece material is a great way for that much-needed insulation, cotton is also a budget-friendly and smart choice to keep your bedding breathable and chill. You can also accompany your bedding with a buckwheat pillow as these pillows won’t clasp your body heat just like every other pillow and therefore keep you light, fresh and happy.

A chillow is you need

Placing a chillow under your head is yet another great way to keep yourself chilled out. You can also put a chilled rubber bottle behind your back or at your feet for immediate effective coolness. And it might sound bizarre, but dampening your sheets a little or keeping them in the freezer before using will hold onto that icy-cold feeling all day long.

Nighty night with the night air inside

Sometimes, the straw-hot months make the temperature drop even during the night. What you can do is “open up the windows before going to bed to keep yourself refreshed all night.” Make sure to close the windows before all the sunlight and heat takes up the place in the morning.

Say goodbye to incandescent lights

Ditching the regular lights with CFLs or compact fluorescent lights or lamps is one of the clever techniques to enhance your décor while bidding adieu to the unnecessary heat in your home. Not only the sunlight, but incandescent lights also emit heat which further results in making the room warm and sizzling. Thus, tossing them out from your home will make a good difference in keeping your dwelling all chilled and it also comes with great savings on your electric bill. What’s not to love?

