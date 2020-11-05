5 Diwali lights to celebrate the festival and decorate your house in style

Have a look at these gorgeous light arrangements and get inspired to light up your home in style

It is that time of the year. Diwali is just around the corner, you can already see the infamous smog in the air and the beautiful lights put up in every house. It is time to have a virtual party, prepare some Diwali delicacies, make rangolis, buy lanterns and light diyas. Diwali is an auspicious festival for Indians and it symbolises Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and thus Diwali-the festival of lights is celebrated.

We can’t burst crackers this Diwali or meet our friends and relatives to exchange the infamous soan papdi hampers. But we can decorate our homes in the best possible way and light it up with pretty and colourful Diwali lights. So here are some decorations to take some inspiration from.

Red lights

You can never go wrong with red. Red is a colour that is ideal for a festival like Diwali. It instantly brightens up your home and makes it look nice and festive.

Multicoloured lights

These are a classic. These lights are for those who don’t want to go with just one colour. Putting up multicoloured lights will give your house a classic look and will make it look bright and colourful.

Silver lights

Silver lights are a new trend. These give your house a niche look and makes it look different and a class apart.

Spherical lights

These are a better version of fairy lights. These have a dim golden lighting effect and give a touch of sophistication and class.

Flower-shaped lights

Putting up these lights is easy and it gives the effect of flowers on your boundary. These emit a soft golden light and are ideal for Diwali.

Also read: Diwali 2020: Here’s how you can send festive greetings to your loved ones in the form of quotes

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pixabay

Share your comment ×