5 DIY Diwali lanterns to brighten up your house this festive season

Diwali is the festival of lights that everybody in India loves to celebrate by lighting up their houses with lanterns and diyas. This festive season, check out some creative and amazing DIY ideas to brighten up your house with these lanterns.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is time to start looking up ideas to decorate your house and prepare for the festivities to begin. To mark the festival of lights, it is mandatory to light up your house and celebrate the festival amongst your loved ones. Diwali is all about jazz, glam, glitter and dazzling lights. To celebrate the festive season, here are some DIY Diwali lanterns to light up your house and jazz it up.

1. Wine/Beer bottles

You can reuse empty wine or beer bottles at your house instead of throwing them away. Put fairy lights into the bottle and you can place it in the living room like a lamp or hang it in your garden.

2. Jar lanterns

Shake jars or dessert jars are a big trend these days. You can paint the mason jar, decorate it ribbon or lace and place a candle inside. This will illuminate your living space and give it an aesthetic look.

3. Paper lanterns

You can make mandalas and create a paper chandelier by looking up tutorials online. Put fairy lights or place a light bulb inside this chandelier and hang it in your garden or your living room. You could also purchase paper hangings or cloth hangings and wrap fairy light around them.

4. Hula Hoop lantern

Get creative this Diwali and use Hoola hoops to light up your house as a lantern. You can use fairy lights to wrap it around the hoola hoop and place it on a structure in your living room to make it like an artistic lamp.

5. Backyard lighting

Get fairy lights or LED lights and make use of your garden space. You can wrap the trees around with fairy lights and illuminate your garden. You can also place the fairy lights on plants or bushes in the backyard of your house.

Credits :Getty images

