Kitchen is not just a cooking space, it is the heart of the house. Filled with flavourful aromas and mouth melting delicacies, kitchen layout, cutlery, dining area and counter space should be fuss-free. On the other hand, it is also a place which can easily get messy, sticky, shabby and full of rigid stains. Thus, it is important for you to clean it regularly or remodel it wisely.

Here are 5 DIY items for a complete kitchen makeover. Roll up your sleeves to get started and show off your interior designing skills.

1. Tile Seal

If your kitchen tiles have cracks and crevices, then you should bring this tile seal home. Remove the debris stuck in the tile gaps, grease it with a sponge and fill the gaps. It is a ready mix paste that repairs joints as well as cracks. It is moisture and mould resistant as it contains a perfect amount of humidity and water. It is ideal for filling tile gaps and crevices upto 3 mm deep. The tile grout filler is all that you need to prevent dwelling of debris in the tile or floor gaps.

2. DIY PVC Shelf Liner

These shelf liners help you in renovating your kitchen trolley and cabinets. They look like wallpapers and can be applied on plain putty walls and tiles. The wooden effect of the wallpapers is perfect for achieving a modern look within seconds. The shelf liner is self adhesive and heat resistant. Also they work well with water and are easy to clean.

3. DIY Self Adhesive Marble Wallpaper

This wallpaper will give your kitchen an authentic marble look. It looks as real as it can and has a glossy touch. This quick alternative to real marble can remodel your kitchen drastically. It is perfect for counter spaces and easy to apply. It has a grid backing that helps you to cut and trim the wallpaper with minimum effort. Now you can add more fashion to your kitchen decor with this rhombus textured wallpaper.

4. PE Foam DIY Brick Wall Sticker

Make kitchen renovations easy with these PE Foam DIY Brick Wall Stickers. With stunning visual impact, these self adhesive panels can be applied within seconds. All you have to do is measure your wall, cut the sticker, peel off the backing, aim at the lines and stick it wherever you want. This brick wallpaper is easily washable and anti-collision.

5. Kitchen Backsplash Wallpaper

This backsplash wallpaper is an aluminum foil sticker that is oil proof and heat resistant. You can use these wallpapers for remodeling your kitchen’s trolley, shelves and counter tops. This wallpaper allows you to clean water, oil, debris and grime easily. You can also keep your cabinets, drawers, shelves scratch and dust proof.

Kitchen makeover includes your cup of tea if you bring home these highly beneficial DIY kits. You can master the art of kitchen renovations at regular intervals. It doesn't consume much of your time and gives you the desired result within your budget. Now you don't have to wait for an interior decorator’s visit. Give some personal touch to your kitchen layout and counters whenever you feel.

