5 DIY SUPER EASY Christmas home decor ideas to ring in the festivities in a budget friendly way

With the beginning of Christmas month, we have some very easy DIY Christmas decor ideas to decorate your home this year without burning a hole in your pocket.

It’s December, Christmas is just around the corner. It’s time to take out the tree and start prepping your place for the festivities. Be it the baubles, wreaths or the mistletoe. You can create everything at home. Instead of spending all your money on decor, why not make it? Decorate your home in style and leave no stone unturned this year with some easy to do DIY Christmas decor.

There is this innate satisfaction that you get when everything is handmade and you know you’ve personalised the decor. We have for you some easy to make Christmas decorations at home that you can make on your own or with your family members to cherish the holiday season.

Felt paper garland

Cut little rectangles of the felt sheet and roughly stick them in a bunch. Make at least 30 such bunches and attach them to a string. You can drape this string on your Christmas tree or just hang it on your wall.

Popsicle snowflakes

Get a bunch of popsicles, paint them white and stick them together in the shape of a snowflake. Keep pictures of various snowflake patterns along with you for reference.

Thread Spool Wreath

Christmas is incomplete without a wreath. Take a bunch of spools with different coloured threads and start glueing them on a wreath base. Make sure to stick them in such a way that every inch is filled.

Pine trees

Take a sheet of dark green coloured paper and make little pine tree cutouts. Stick them in glasses and put a candle inside each glass to make the perfect centre table Christmas decor.

Christmas spoons

Take wooden spoons and paint them as Christmas characters like Santa Claus, reindeers, snowmen, etc and stick embellishments on it to give it a more realistic effect. Keep them in a basket next to your tree to bring in the Christmas vibe.

