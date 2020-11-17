5 DIY ways to LIGHT UP your room and use Fairy Lights in your bedroom decor

Fairy lights are affordable, easy to use and magical. Check out these 5 DIY innovative ways to use these lights to make your home magical.

Diwali may be over but that does not mean that we have to do away with the glitter, magical fairy lights. Fairy lights are the new ‘it’ thing. These are small string lights on a copper wire with tiny bulbs. These come in different colours and lengths. They can instantly brighten up any corner and give your room a cosier vibe. There are many DIY ways to decorate your room with these pretty, dreamy lights.

While we all know it can be used to decorate our walls and make our room look cosier and prettier, there are some more unusual uses of these string lights. Check out these 5 innovative ways to use fairy lights and turn your home into a magical place.

Fairy light ceiling

Fix the fairy lights on your ceiling and make sure to cover the entire area to create a sky full of stars effect while sleeping.

In a jar

Bundle up these fairy lights and put them in a mason jar and keep it in a dark corner to instantly brighten up the place.

Decorate your mirror

Create a border of your mirror with the fairy lights to create a magical effect and to create great lighting for mirror selfies.

Fairy light writing

Choose an inspirational word and pin your fairy lights to spell it out on your bedroom wall.

Bookshelf decor

Roughly arrange your fairy lights along your bookshelves and illuminate your books and your home library.

Credits :Pexels

