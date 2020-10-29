5 DIY ways to use chalk paint to give your home a new look this festive season

Chalk paint is an easy and affordable way to give your home a much-needed makeover this Diwali.

Easy to use, quick to dry and available in pretty pastel shades, these are just some of the many advantages of Chalk paint. Chalk paints can be used to give your house a bohemian vibe or to indulge in those trending pastel colours. Usually, painting furniture requires a lot of prep. Whether it’s buying a primer or waiting for that god awful paint smell to go, painting can be quite a task and that’s why chalk paint is the best alternative.

Chalk paint instantly brightens up your furniture and helps you transform the vibe of your house. It is cheap, easily available and very, very quick to dry. The best part is that it isn’t just limited to furniture, it can be used to spruce up the floor or even upholstery. It usually has a chalk-like texture, however, you can also rub some sandpaper on the furniture after painting, to give it that highly famous distressed look.

So, here are 5 ways to use Chalk paint for a home makeover:

1. Multicoloured dining chairs

Remember Taapsee Pannu's gorgeous abode and those colourful dining chairs? Yes, the same vintage look can be achieved by painting your dining chairs in different colours and you can even paint your dining table white to go with the chairs.

2. Paint that old, dusty armchair

We all have a certain chair that we hardly use, it just keeps lying in a corner gathering dust. What better way to use it than to paint it’s fabric bright pink or blue and give it that much-needed love and attention.

3. Brighten up your kitchen cabinets

The kitchen is easily the most neglected part of the house. Transform your kitchen cabinets by painting them in a deep green hue to make it look airy and spacious.

4. Chalk painted nightstand

Paint your nightstand in a warm, deep shade and give it some detailing, by adding a pattern or by using multiple colours to give your corner some character and a personal touch.

5. Distressed wardrobe

Boring brown wardrobes are passe. Paint your wardrobe in a shade of teal and rub some sandpaper on it to achieve that distressed look.

Also read: 5 Must-have home decor picks for you this Diwali

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×