5 Door mats to impress your guests at any occasions

Door mats are mandatory to clean the footwears and prevent dirt and mud from entering the house. Door mats are one such decorative item which are meant to be placed right at the entrance of the door. It is indeed true that door mats are like a protective shield which prevents the floor area from getting dirty. Now you can keep your house clean and tidy, with the purchase of these door mats.

Show off your classy and modern kind of love through door mats and impress your guests at any occasion.

1. Rectangular Coir Door Mat

Coir doormats showcase that you are an old charm. These coir doormats are rectangular in shape with a medium type of pile. They are natural and can be vacuumed easily. The door mat is made up of 100 percent natural coco fiber.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

2. Artificial Grass Door Mat

This Artificial Grass Door Mat stays ineffective to sun, rain or even snow. They look like real grass and have a long life. You can place these grass door mats outdoors or indoors. Here’s a small tip! You can use multiple door mats and create a garden effect in balconies or windows.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 330

Buy Now

3. Mandala Design Door Mat

Coir doormats are undergoing a huge transformation. If you have a soft corner for coir doormats then you should definitely bring this classic mandala designed door mat at home. It is impressive and leaves everyone in amazement. You will wonder how a coir door mat can look so beautiful.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

4. Semi Circle Door Mat

Semi circle door mats have a natural statement of style. They are highly resilient and tufted into high quality PVC backing making it much more study and stiff. It has an attractive tree design that welcomes your guests elegantly.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 495

Buy Now

5. Colourful Geometric Door Mat

The coir that is derived from coconut husk usually looks dull and boring. But these door mats can drop the jaws of your guests with its attractive colours and patterns. This Colourful Geometric Door Mat highly efficient in controlling dirt traffic. Buy this geometric doormat and show how modern yet old school you are.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 595

Buy Now

Finding a perfect doormat is indeed a difficult task. Door mats are important but not considered to be a lavish residential installation. Some look dirty and messy where some door mats are slippery. If you want a sturdy yet attractive door mat then you should not resist buying the above door mats. Go grab them and ensure that you increase the life of your glossy and tidy floors.

Also Read: Experience the goodness of Charcoal through these skincare products