5 EASY and BUDGET FRIENDLY ways to decorate a room with white walls

Contrary to popular opinion, it is very easy to add character to a room with white walls. Follow these 5 ways to add a pop of colour in your room and make it look vibrant.

The common opinion is that white walls look dull, bland and boring. But this is not always the case. White walls look serene and fresh and go with almost any wall decor. There are many interesting and fun ways to perk up the white walls, especially if you are living in a rented accommodation.

Just because your room doesn’t have coloured walls, doesn’t mean it has to be boring. Check out these 5 ways to spruce up your white walls and make your room look vibrant and bright.

Neutrals

If you are one of those who like to downplay it and want to maintain the sophisticated and subdued vibe of the room, then opt for white on white or for neutral shades like grey, brown and beige.

Choose one bright colour

Instead of going overboard with the colours, you can choose one colour to incorporate in all of the room decor to make a statement.

Posters to the rescue

The most affordable way to add character to your white walls is by filling every inch of it with bright, framed posters.

Indoor plants

To add freshness to your room while making it look colourful, keep indoor plants in every corner and make it into a mini nursery.

Rugs

Shift your focus from the walls to the floor, to add a warm and cosy vibe to your room and adding colour to the floor of your room instead of the walls.

Credits :Pexels

