5 Easy ways to optimise your dining table's look amidst Diwali

Dining table and dining area deserves a soft corner. It is one such place where one shares experiences and happiness right in the morning and night. A place where you sum up everything that you do or did throughout the day is the DINING AREA. With perfect dining decor, sharing becomes distraction-free. Seize these fuss-free dining decor amidst Diwali and prep yourself to become the perfect host.

1. Chef Salt and Pepper Shaker Set

Salt and pepper are mandatory ingredients placed on the dining table. For perfect arrangement of these 2 elements, one has to rely on holders. This Chef Salt and Pepper Shaker Set can add spice to your dining decor. The aesthetic look of the holder is individually handcrafted from cold cast resin.

Price: Rs. 599

Buy Now

2. Table Runner

Table runners are important to prevent scratches or stickiness. This table runner is made up of poly matte that has HD digital prints backed with white solid silk dupion.

The geometric look of the table runner makes the dining decor lively and trendy.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 219

Buy Now

3. Wooden Cutlery Holder

The most essential tableware accessory is the cutlery holder. And this Wooden Cutlery Holder has a stylish designer appeal that holds all of your cutlery with ease. It is a multipurpose holder that fulfills all your needs and necessities.

Price: Rs. 1099

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

4. Thela Trolly

Trays and mats are added to the dining decor list by default but choosing the best of all is a task. If you are looking for a trendy and classy dining decor then you have landed up on the right page. This Thela Trolly is perfect for serving beverages to your guests and family members. The vintage trolley optimises your dining table’s look more than before.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

5. Braided Cotton placemats

These braided cotton placemats are all that you need to show off your love for prints and traditional fabrics. These placemats are multifunctional and can be used as bedside mats, dining mats as well as side table mats.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 399

Buy Now

Grab them all and be the perfect host everyday. Call your near and dear ones over lunch or dinner and enjoy every delicious meal without any fuss. Amaze your guests with your artistic choice of dining table decor. Don't ignore your dining table this Diwali. Optimise the look in the easiest way possible.

Also Read: Diwali special artistic candle holders to maximise love and light