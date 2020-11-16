5 EASY ways in which every Bibliophile can organise their home library

Having a home library is a blessing in disguise since you have this cosy, comforting corner full of books. But, keeping this corner organised and neat is essential. So, follow these 5 ways to keep your home library in check.

Reading a book is like escaping into another world altogether, they take you on a journey. Whenever you buy a book, you buy a ticket to a whole new world with complex characters and a turmoil of emotions. If you are a bibliophile and just love reading books, then you sure also must be facing the problem of finding a way to stack your books in an organised manner.

While buying books is surely therapeutic, storing them in a neatly, easily accessible way is quite a task. Organising books can help you see the hidden gems that you have but didn’t remember. So, follow these 5 ways to organise your books and to continue the joy of buying books.

Assess your existing books

This one’s quite hard. Parting away from a good book can be tough, but is required to make space and to declutter your home library.

Sort them out

Whether it’s genre-wise or just based on the number of times you’ve read it, sort out your books and categorise them to make them easily accessible.

Buy a shelf or a build one

If you are out of space to keep your books, then invest in a corner shelf or make one on your own to dedicate another corner for your books.

Organise

Neatly stack your books to see what you have. You can arrange them height-wise or according to their thickness or even alphabetically.

Use bookends

This is probably the most effective step to organise your home library. Using bookends will help you to stack your books tightly and effortlessly.

Credits :Pexels

