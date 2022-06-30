5 Elegant living room decoration items that you should definitely invest in

You must definitely reach a stage while decorating your home where you wonder ‘what else can I use and which home décor elements should I invest in?’ You must have maxed out by using the multiple amounts of pictures, candles and multiple other elements and if you are still struggling with what items to pull out to dapper up the décor of your living room, here we bring you a list of 5 elegant living room décor items that will spruce up the appearance of your living room sophisticatedly. Oh, and FYI- prices are affordable too!

A planter with an abstract-print pattern

Bold and quirky printed planters look visually pleasing and add a sense of character to your living room while making it a soothing place to curl up. While the floor planters are in trend these days, you can opt for beautiful small hanging planters to quirk up the look of your living room.

A multi-shelf bookshelf

A tiered bookshelf with multiple shelves that can fit in the boring corners of your living room is a perfect way to cover up the nooks while holding all your books, table elements and knickknacks in a convenient spot. You can also place some beautiful table décor elements in-between the shelves to enhance the appearance.

An accent mirror

Beautiful mirror accents fit perfectly on walls and amp up the grace of your living room while creating a striking effect. Right from intricate patchwork to golden rods on the sides to traditional jali work- there is a lot available in the market to choose from. Keep the theme and hues or your décor in mind while selecting mirror pieces.

Rustic lamps and prints

When it comes to brushing up the look of your home, accompanying vintage artefacts in your space can do all the wonders. Rustic lamps and matching rectangular-shaped wooden prints can glue a hint of personal touch in unexpected ways. You can place rustic lamps over the dining table, coffee table or side tables and match them with simple forested objects like a cage to shape the overall tone of the room in a more natural way. Moreover, wooden Analogue clocks and tarnished lamps on the side tables take your living room back in time elegantly.

Colour-blocked furniture

Eye-catching colour-blocked vintage wood furniture can enhance the look of your overall space. All you have to do is just choose the colour wisely and never go overboard for that sophisticated and clean look. You can opt for dark colours for your vintage sofa while blending it with the soft tones of your cupboards. Embrace curvy wooden chairs or coffee tables of the same colour to play with the vibe. Always choose similar patterns of designs to avoid any visual clutter.

Also Read: Ways to add distinctive look to the empty space over your bedroom wall