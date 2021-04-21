5 Everyday useful products under Rs 1000 from Amazon you never knew you wanted

From taking care of your feet to eating a well-boiled egg for energy, how often do you take good care of yourself? Here are 5 products that can help you out in doing so. Check it out!

Very often we come across products that we really want to buy but on a second thought you don’t and save it for later for reasons unknown. Here we bring to you 5 such extremely useful products at a price you never thought of from Amazon. They are for everyday use and also are products true to their value. So shop them for you or gift them to your favourite humans to put a smile on their face.

Floor Cleaning Slippers

Can we suggest an easy and fun way to clean the floors? Just walk! Yes, these slippers are for cleaning the floor and it picks up all the dust and hair without bending down or kneeling. These dusting mop slippers can be washed by a washing machine or hand.

Price: Rs 249

Electric Egg Boiler

This is a convenient electric egg boiler, which is small and stylish and can boil 7 eggs at one time. The device is ideal for your homes, hostels as well as an excellent gift to your loved one. Unique design and stringent quality standards make the egg boiler highly efficient, reliable and safe to use.

Price: Rs 960

Portable Dog Water Bottle

Freshwater for your dog prevents health issues from public water bowls. The bowl has a special valve that never wastes water. Squeeze the bottle to allow the water to come up to the bowl then release to allow the water to go back into the bottle. Never waste a drop of water so your pet can travel longer.

Price: Rs 285

Heel Pad Socks

This Orthopedic silicone heel protector provides extra cushioning, shock absorption,anti-slip, breathable, ultimate heel pain relief slip-on pads, for heel pain, spurs, heel swelling. It also provides hydration treatment to repair your dry, painful, hard and cracked skin on your heels.

Price: Rs 199

Foot Peel Mask

This foot peeling mask makes your rough cracked heels and foot callus a thing of the past. Your feet can look like baby feet again. You get soft, beautiful feet in just 7-10 days! Perfect foot care treatment or pedicure at home.

Price: Rs 545

