5 Expert tips to spruce up your abode in biophilic home décor style

Now more than ever, we have been reminded that our lifestyle is nothing but an ode to the nature, and hence it’s essential to embrace the green movement, shifting our focus to biophilia. This style focuses on the easy-to-recycle elements like wood, vegetable fiber, jute, sisal, hemp, stone, metal, terracotta, etc. The trend stems from the basic human tendency to seek connections with nature. This translates to creating direct visual connections with nature or including elements that are a constant reminder of where we come from. So, Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of “I'm the Centre for Applied Arts” talks about how to achieve the biophilic home décor style.

1-We have to become more sensitive to the sourcing of our materials, the manufacturing process and the end design, so that our interiors are more environment conscious, heartfelt and inspired by biophilia as a holistic approach to design.

2-Distinctive furniture, indoor planters, modern materials, organic shaped products, and a focus on adding a tactile, etc. should be there in the interiors. Upholstery in distinctive, natural fabrics like linen and silk, bamboo mats and woven rugs can add an organic feeling of luxury and intimacy to the abode.