5 Expert tips for a warm and cosy winter décor for your abode

The Winter season of 2020 is completely different from the usual one due to the pandemic. People will have to stay inside their home to not get infected by the Coronavirus. The Christmas and New Year won't be celebrated on a grand scale with all the pomp.

Winter season helps to create a warm and inviting space. There are several tips and tricks to make your home winter-ready with a warm and cosy ambience. So, Mudit Jaju, the founder of CherishX, shares winter décor tips for your abode.

Add warm lights

Winter days are short and dull. To bright up the surroundings in the darkness of the season, add some extra elements for warm lighting. This is not something that is done in every season but adding a little element of warm lighting changes the entire mood of the home. Add some low wattage bulbs and floor lamps to illuminate the space especially the dark corners.

Winterproofing with rugs

The ceramic tiles and marble flooring at home feel relaxing in summers. But during the chilly winters, the same flooring could feel frigid. If you do not enjoy stepping on the floor, cover the required areas of your home with rugs. Placing carpets and rugs on the floor works as insulators and keep the floor cosy and warm. Look for handmade rugs that have high knot count and density.

Use firepits and heaters

Nothing could be as welcoming as creating a space for firepits and heaters in chilly winter. Sitting on a cosy chair with your friends and family and enjoying the heat of the fire pit is the best to experience in an ultra-cosy environment. It not only works well in keeping the space warm but also adds a touch of vintage décor. It makes the space a wonderful area to gather around with your favourite people and embrace the season. There are different types of fire pits available in the market from wood burning to the electric ones.

Extra pillows

Winter is all about adding comfort and cosiness. With some extra pillows and blankets, the home becomes the best holiday destination for celebrating Christmas and New Year. Add extra cushions to your bed and couch especially the themed ones inspired by Christmas tree, snowflakes, forest and reindeers that can create stunning décor for your home. Another great idea is using faux fur cushion covers that certainly fits your rustic and raw winter décor.

Create a cosy reading nook

Spending a few minutes with your favourite books and hot beverages in winter energises the mood. Creating a perfect reading nook for cosy weather is easy to achieve. Start with adding a soft chair covered in faux fur for extra comfort. To break the monotony, create a gallery wall with old photographs and other vintage elements to banish your stress. Additionally, planters can also be added to bring freshness to your home.

