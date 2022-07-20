5 Fascinating takeaways from Shanaya Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai home

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and the cousins of prominent b-town actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all ready to enter the glamorous life of Bollywood. The soon-to-be debut actress already has a huge fan following and has been sharing bits and pieces from her life on Instagram and our sight caught a glimpse of her stunning home. Her gorgeous Mumbai abode holds some luxurious and amazing artefacts and a moody-hued palette that is blended with a contemporary combination of textures. Right from chic aesthetics, and marble detailing to fascinating chandeliers- the Mumbai home of this Gen-Z star is based on a dazzling theme and features trending muted colours and luxe décor. If you want to perfectly put together the nooks and corners of your home, then a glance at Shanaya Kapoor’s extravagant home décor aesthetics is enough to become your inspiration.

Here are 5 fascinating takeaways from Shanaya Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai residence.

1. Ash grey dining area accompanied by a splendid chandelier

The dining area of her dwelling highlights a luxe touch with deluxe décor elements. The space consists of a black table encircled by furnished chairs in the tone of velvety grey. The dining space has a flawless setting to celebrate birthdays and other family occasions. What adds up to the opulent vibes is an elaborate chandelier that is placed right above the table. A printed artwork along with an oversized plant aid in the liveliness.

2. A living room with uber cool offbeat aesthetics

Shanaya Kapoor’s living room features an L-shaped couch and that too with a very fancy black colour. The space is enclosed by a giant window, beautifully soft printed curtains, tufted leather armchairs and a coffee table that is topped with glass. For added elegance and comfortability, the sofa is accompanied by sequin hinted soft pillows. To balance out all the elements in the living room, Shanaya’s dwelling has glossy marble flooring that are perfectly blended with the dramatic-hued couch, completing the appearance cohesively.

3. A deep red touch in the bedroom

Red is a luxury colour that depicts energy, passion and power. It draws attention and therefore the colour is much admired in home décor. Shanaya’s bedroom has a deep red tinted wall right behind her bed along with a likewise toned chair. For an enhanced finishing, the bedroom is further complemented with beautiful wooden closets and a full-length mirror.

4. Ornate mirror work to jazz up the corners

Shanaya’s apartment has multiple corners that are bejewelled rightly with glamorous artefacts to finely dapper the appearance. With a soft pastel sofa, long glided mirror and traditional tabletops, the boring nooks and corners of her home are pinned with clever details to transform the space into an eye-pleasing one.

5. A soothing green corner

Plants not only spruce up the deadliest corner of your home in the most elegant way but it also rejuvenates your mind, body and soul with refreshing colours and textures. We have captured multiple planters in Shanaya’s home and that too at different locations. One of the best ways to bold out the décor of your ambience is to accessorize plants on the bare corners near your bed or couch.

