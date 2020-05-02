5 Front door plant ideas to make a good first impression

Here are 5 plants to bring some aesthetic to your front door entrance.

There are a few places in a house that are incredibly easy to decorate and will instantly change the overall look of the place. You must have everything décor-ready inside your house, but it is the front door that a person sees when he or she comes to your house. We often overlook this and don't put much effort into decorating the front door. But we have a solution!

It is important to have a beautiful door entrance if you wish to make a good first impression. That can be done with a smile and a planter at the entrance. It will immediately enhance the boring look of the bland door. Bringing some greenery to your home not just gives a fresh look but it also makes it look aesthetically beautiful.

Here are some front door plants that will help you bring some glam to your bland door.

Sweet Alyssum

They have a lively but sweet fragrance. They are easy to grow and will instantly beautify your house entrance.

Dracaena – Song of India

It is a popular ornamental houseplant that can reach a height of about 12 feet. So, make sure you plant it in a spacious spot.

Areca Palm

One of the most widely used palms both indoors and outdoors. This leafy plant should be planted where there is no direct sunlight. It turns yellow under direct sunlight.

English Ivy

These are evergreen perennials that help reduce airborne faecal-matter particles. They need direct sunlight to look fresh and if they don’t get enough sunlight, they might attract pests.

Ladies Slipper Orchid

A beautiful plant to bring some aesthetic vibe to your house. They are slipper-shaped that require special care. They are rare and are mostly found in hilly areas.

