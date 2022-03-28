5 Gorgeous home decor gems to steal away from Kylie Jenner's house

Keeping up with the Kardashians is difficult enough; keeping up with their vast real estate portfolio is nearly impossible. Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, has recently acquired another million-dollar residence to her already impressive collection. Given that Jenner has always followed her path, it comes as no surprise that she did things her way while designing her beautiful home too.

To give you an essence of the same, here are 5 home décor takeaways from the dreamy empire of Kylie Jenner.

1. Breath-taking staircase to dream about having in your home

Your choice of the staircase is one of the factors that can have a significant impact and aesthetic appeal. When you enter Kylie Jenner's home, you're greeted by a magnificent all-white foyer with taupe oak floors and a sleek staircase leading to the remainder of the house. The charming pink details you'll see here and there bring a unique Kylie touch to the area.

2. Grey living room to suit every scheme

Grey is no longer linked with dungeons, drab office buildings, or unpainted walls; it's a subtle colour that makes your furniture look modern without taking any design risks. Similarly, the colour grey is prominent in Kylie's minimalist living space. The room has floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over her backyard and swimming pool, allowing a little bit of the outside in. Some of the classic interior pieces include a light grey velvet couch, grey linen drapes, and textured white and black carpeting.

3. Walk-in handbag closet that’ll make you want to live inside

If you're a fashionista, Kylie Jenner's extensive handbag collection is sure to brighten your day. The businessman's collection contains everything from Birkins to Judith Leiber, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton collectibles, to mention a few. Her prized items, of course, have their own room. Jenner's handbag closet boasts mirrored walls, a glass chandelier, and hardwood floors, as well as a floor-to-ceiling white lacquer shelf with inlay lighting.

4. Dreamy all-pink bedroom you’ll love

Stormi, like her mother, appears to have a special spot for pink. In one part of her room, a butterfly wall painting complements a lighter tone of the colour. A pale pink tent, an all-white kitchen set, and a pink piano for her to play with her cousins True Thompson and Chicago West round out the space.

5. A dining room with five different pink tones

The leather upholstery on the dining room chairs was custom-dyed to match Kylie's lipstick collection, which ranges from ceruse to pale pink to deep garnet. Damien Hirst's "I Love You" series is featured on the wall behind the dining chairs, and the ceiling has been painted in textured gold to enhance the extravagance. Coup D'etat's white and gold chandelier takes center stage.

Kylie's home has so much luxury to offer that one can never have enough of it.

