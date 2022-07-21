5 Gorgeous takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai home

Since her initial appearance in her debut movie Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor has gone a long way. The actress spent Rs. 39 crores in an opulent triplex for herself, which is located in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. Her home is a spectacular structure made up of three opulent apartments that are distributed over three storeys. The 25-year-old Kapoor is also neighbours with prominent celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and her uncle Anil Kapoor among others, who own palatial properties. Her house exudes luxury and grandeur.

Here, we present to you 5 exquisite takeaways from the actor's Mumbai residence that might serve as sources of inspiration.

1. Amazing art adorns every nook of the space

We're looking to the nooks in our never-ending desire to maximize every square inch of space within the home. Janhvi Kapoor's mansion has done the idea justice because it is decorated with lavish and beautiful furnishings like artwork, big mirrors, and of course chandeliers in every corner and cranny. The artwork that enlivens Janhvi's home reflects her taste in interior design in all of its opulence.

2. Living room featuring comforting earth tones

Your living room's mood can be dramatically affected by the colour scheme you choose. However, earth tones can also give a place a cosy, homey feeling. The living room in Janhvi Kapoor's home is decorated in cream, brown, and ivory tones. People are choosing earthier colours these days since they are naturally warm. Beautifully finished marble has been used to make the floor. Numerous Buddha sculptures, comfortable sofas, and elegant decor accent the living space of the actress.

3. Stylish walk-in wardrobe that will upgrade your room

Janhvi's closet features easily installed custom-made units with shelves, rods, garment hooks, and drawers to help her arrange her stuff. Janhvi's collection of shoes rivals that of a princess in every way. A wall facing a large mirror is covered with endless rows of stiletto boots, pumps, and sneakers, all surrounded by perfume and lotion bottles that add a dose of luxury. The closet has an all-white interior design motif.

4. Dining room that serves as a convenient and comfortable space

The actresses' home's dining room and living room are coordinated with the dining table's decor. An extension to the living space is the dining room. The interior of the room is beige and white, and the dining area is beautifully lit by a stunning chandelier. In the corners, lovely flowers and chic vases are positioned to create a cheery, vivid space. A beautiful floor of glossy white marble further widens the room.

5. Modern bedroom with rustic touch that’ll makes you want to curl up in

Janhvi Kapoor's apartment has a contemporary vibe, but has a touch of royalty about it. Her bedroom, which features a gigantic queen-sized bed, large wardrobes, and a rustic decor, perfectly captures her sense of interior design. Her bedroom as a whole reveals a lot about her taste in interior decor. In addition, one can always choose to enhance the aesthetic quality of their space by painting simple designs on the rustic wall.

Take cues from the actor's interior design if you want to give your home a lavish yet modern feel.

