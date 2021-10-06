5 Hand printed furnishing you need from Amazon Karigar to add a cosy fun spin to your home decor

There is always something special about handmade products. The artistic works of skilled craftsmen are looked high upon but are paid poorly. By shopping from them you are not only appreciating their hard work and skill but also being the reason for their one-time meal. Here are 5 home furnishing products that are perfect for the weather and are at a price drop now. These designer hand printed products are excellent gifting items for housewarming ceremonies and anniversaries.

Bedsheet with pillow cover

In royal red hue with traditional Sanganeri hand-printed design bring the heritage of Rajasthan to your home. This set includes two pillow covers and a cotton double size bedsheet.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

Rectangular table cloth

The beautiful deep blue table cloth features hand block printed Batik work and instantly brightens up your dining table. It is anti-pilling, wrinkle-resistant, lightweight and durable.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

Cotton curtains

Hand Block printing is one of the primitive art forms, which due to its artistic beauty is admired by modern men and women not just in India but across the globe. These paisley print curtains thus are something that not only elevates the spirit of your home but also carries a story of its own.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 1130

Buy Now

Cotton table runner

Table runners give an interesting look to your table. This floral print number gives your home a bohemian touch and is crafted by artisans of Jaipur. It features centuries-old Jaipuri prints and textile traditions.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 499

Buy Now

Single dohar

This handmade dohar is recommended to dry-clean for the first time to maintain the vibrancy of the fabric. It is perfect for this winter and features a double side print.

Price: Rs 2199

Deal: Rs 1045

Buy Now

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: Grab best selling home furniture with up to 80 percent off RIGHT NOW