5 Handmade home decor products that’ll make a great gifting option for this festive season

Lohri, Sankranti, Pongal, the whole country is in festive mode and this is the time where you can expect guests and close family friends to reunite at home. To rejoice in the days of togetherness and to celebrate the festival in full spirit you need good food, stunning attires and festive decor items. We bring to you hand-picked 5 home decor products that are handmade to perfection. You can also use these to gift your loved ones on any special occasion.

Rosewood Tanpura

Intricately handcrafted tanpura is an exquisite piece to own and this mini version works as an eye-grabbing showpiece that goes well with the antique decor of your home. As a gifting product, tanpura is said to be a blessing that one anyone who is a lover of music, Indian craft and art will love.

Price: Rs 800

Wooden Male Peacock Figurine

Showcase items are not just gal fillers that add beauty to your living space but also tell a story of their own. The national bird, peacock figurines at home symbolises status and wealth and energy and wisdom. This handmade piece is definitely a beautiful gifting item.

Price: Rs 850

HandmadeTea Coaster Set

Tea coasters are an everyday use product and this set of handmade wooden carved pieces clearly make one look rich and classy. These 6 pieces can help your present drinks on the table aesthetically.

Price: Rs 1299

Terracotta Wall Hanging

Handmade quirky products from Exclusive Lane is something every desi Indian wishes to own. This terracotta wall hanging owl in vibrant colours is a fun element to vibe the festive spirit of the season and is something that’ll have your kids attention all the time.

Price: Rs 749

Macrame Wood Wall Hanging Shelf

This vintage-inspired shelf adds the perfect touch of bohemian vibe to your room. Made using recycled 100 percent premium cotton rope which is ethically manufactured and sourced from Indian suppliers and wooden planks made of sag wood, they are a sustainable and contemporary designed gifting option. It is lightweight and has a smooth finish.

Price: Rs 439

