  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Home décor items to have in your multipurpose living room

If you use your living room for different purposes, then you need to incorporate different decorative items to make it multipurpose. So, keep these 5 things in your multipurpose living room.
16742 reads Mumbai
5 Home décor items to have in your multipurpose living room5 Home décor items to have in your multipurpose living room
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Living room is one of the most important parts of the abode. From giving a warm welcome to our guests to spending leisure time with family, the living room is used for many purposes. So, its décor should also complement its usage.

When you use a living room for different purposes, make it look like a multipurpose living room as well. Incorporate all those things that can make it a multipurpose living room. These things can help you create the look. Have a look below.

Things that you need for a multipurpose living room:

Coffee table with storage spaces

Have an elegant coffee table along with storage space in it. When you make your living room multipurpose, you need to have storage space.

Pull-out couch

If you don’t have enough space, this will help you for your living room. A sleeper sofa or a futon will be a great addition to the room. You can use it as a bed for sleeping when there are guests in your home.

Side table with seating option

A side table that can be used for seating is another great way to make your living room a multipurpose one. You can use it for placing things and for seating as well.

Expandable table

An expandable table will help you to host dinner parties when your dining room is small. Try to opt for a rustic and modern table to revamp the room.

A room divider

This doesn’t only divide a room into two separate spaces, but it also works well for home decoration. It will work as a gorgeous backdrop for your photos and the remaining space can be used for other purposes.

Also Read: Planning to create a home gym? 8 ideas to follow to make your own fitness room

Credits :housebeautiful, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement