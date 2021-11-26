5 Home décor styles to explore if you marveled at Parineeti Chopra's Juhu home

It is never a bad time to give your home a face-lift, and if you’re looking for some home décor ideas then look no further. We bring you décor styles inspired by Parineeti Chopra’s cosy home in Mumbai. Right from her brilliant blue-hued couch to the vibrant carpets and modish side-tables, the actress’s abode is super chic. So if you’re all for ivory walls that are brought alive by pops of color when it comes to works of art and furniture, then this style guide is for you.

Opt for a minimalistic design

Less is more seems to be the theme a lot of celebrity homes swear by. Hence, adopt the minimalistic design. A living room that is graced with the bare essentials when it comes to furnishings can be beautiful indeed.

A living room with wooden floors and textured walls

Hardwood floors never go out of style and you can add textured walls to jazz up the beauty of your living room. You could also elect pastel tones and an open floored layout for your home. A grandfather clock and throw pillows with a funky theme can be fun additions.

Curate a cosy reading corner

A cosy nook where you can curl up with a good book can be all the comfort you need after a long day at work. Install a comfortable couch next to a large shelf where you can place your favorite books. If you’re habituated to reading daily, then this shall be the heart and soul of your home.

Transform your terrace with a pergola festooned with vines

Adding a lush green corner to your home is critical especially for people who live in large cities with soaring pollution levels. Parineeti seems to have done precisely this, and even if you struggle with space constraints, you can create a small seating area on your gallery or terrace with a couple of chairs, a pretty lamp, and a pergola laced with creepers or vines.

Use artwork and curios to glam up a plain room

If you wish to make a statement without changing much of a room’s design, then simply paint one of the walls a vibrant color and add a nice shelf with some stunning artwork or curios to add character to the space.

Whether you wish to transform your home to mirror Parineeti’s classy flat or simply adopt your favorite styles from her home, this guide should have you sorted!

Also Read: 6 Stunning places in Goa to add to your Instagram bucket list