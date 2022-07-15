5 Home decor design elements inspired by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's home

The b-town is chock-full of affluence and lavishness. Bollywood actors not only depict their opulence from their impressive sartorial but also portray their luxury with their extravagant heavenly piece of abode. They usually invest their money in plush interiors to make their living vista charming and magnificent, leaving their followers with hashtag major home décor goals. If you are a home décor enthusiast, then a sneak peek in Kapoor clan diva Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s lavishing home is enough to inspire you for a home makeover with magnificent twangs. With a mix of varied shades of brown, wooden tops, ivory marble flooring and elegant knick-knacks, the interior elements of this celebrity’s home seamlessly blend luxury with comfort, motivating you to take your home décor style up a notch.

If you want to finely dapper up the décor of your dwelling, then here we bring you 5 home décor design elements inspired by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's home.

1. A glossy mix of browns for an elegant living room

The living room is the most used area of the home. And therefore, Riddhima’s living room boasts multiple elegant elements along with a consistent colour palette theme. The living room of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani features sophisticated shades of dark brown. To finely balance the touch of the dark mantle, a spongy beige couch along with light shade pillows is also spotted in the living area. Moreover, the living room also contains a light wooden console that is home to beautiful ornaments including a silver lamp and flowers.

2. Rows of bubble ceiling chandeliers for an elaborate entryway

The fashion designer’s home has an extremely elaborative entry which is their favourite spot for capturing pictures. And why not! An entryway is the first imprint that marks the appearance of your abode in the mind of your guests and it should reflect a warm, welcoming and chic vibe. Multiple rows of bubble chandeliers have been spotted in the ceiling of her home accompanied by a wooden plaque that is intricately carved. You can go with this pretty backdrop to illuminate your dull entrance.

3. Potted plants for the green touch

Boldly printed planters look visually pleasing and add a sense of character to your living room while making it a soothing place to curl up. Floor planters are in trend these days, thus, Riddhima’s home features elegant plant vases that make the place all neat and optimistic.

4. Earthy artwork and mirror accents to accentuate the look

A comfortable nook that has eclectic and quirky décor elements always inspires us to get going with the oomph. A cosy corner that is bounded by earthy paintings, dark wooden cabinets, lamps and a piano is seen in Riddhima’s house. Gone are the days of leaving the walls dead and monotonous and therefore, the house of this diva has a beautiful mirror accent accompanied by chairs furnished in a dark black tone.

5. A gallery wall

Nothing adds more flair to your home than a wall that is filled with beautiful memories of the past. A wall that showcases a collection of family photographs on the muted and neutral-toned walls can awe-inspire your guests while painting a picture of those long-lived moments right in front of your eyes. Ensure to opt for simple, cohesive frames to spice things up! You can even extend the up to the ceiling to highlight the area.

You can never go wrong by taking inspiration from a celebrity home decor. Handpick elements from the above-mentioned ones and let your home speak volumes about you!

