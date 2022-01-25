5 Home decor ideas that can give a revamp to your small apartment

Small apartments have their own advantages - lower rent, proximity to bustling downtown areas, and an irreplaceable cosy charm. That is, assuming you know how to decorate.

No matter how small your space, it can still look stylish whether you own or rent. Whether you're starting out in a studio apartment or prefer a more minimalist lifestyle in your small Indian flat, you don't have to sacrifice style.

Here we've gathered our favourite 5 small-space decorating ideas to help you tackle your own.

1. Get folding pieces

Due to limited space availability, you can opt for foldable furniture as it will take lesser space and can be used smartly, allowing to make the house look more spacious and decent. It comes in a variety of designs and styles that can suit your home décor. The type of furniture is lighter in weight and is easier to shift from one place to another.

2. Focus on lighting

In small spaces, multiple light sources are preferable to a single central source. The multiple sources can be distributed in such a way that the entire space is illuminated, leaving no dark corners. Consequently, it is best not to obstruct the path of natural light by eliminating unnecessary solid surfaces, like partition walls or screens.

3. Mirrors for illusion

Mirrors can help to make a room appear larger and more open. To create the illusion of depth, use a focal point and angle your mirrors toward it. Installation of a tall mirror will draw the eye upward, instantly making the room feel more spacious. Placing a mirror near a window to reflect the world outside is especially effective.

4. Choose a large rug

One large area rug rather than several small ones makes a room feel larger. While texture in a carpet is visually appealing, it can become overwhelming in a small space. Light-coloured rugs make a room appear larger and brighter. To begin, consider pale pastels, natural-looking neutrals, and off-white. Patterns, like texture, are visually appealing but quickly clutter a space!

5. Get creative with unexpected seating

A small living room can make entertaining difficult, especially if a large couch cannot be accommodated. Consider floor seating instead, which can be easily tucked away when not in use and provides extra seating for your guests when they come over. A lower seating or settee also creates the visual effect of higher ceilings.

With these revamp ideas, decorating a small apartment can definitely become easier.

Also Read: Amp up your home decor with THESE cute planters