5 Home decor products you MUST HAVE to give your abode a contemporary spin

Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:24 PM IST  |  3.9K
   
5 Home decor products you MUST HAVE to give your abode a contemporary spin
5 Home decor products you MUST HAVE to give your abode a contemporary spin
Advertisement

Home is where the heart is! It is as important to keep your home stylish and well-furnished as to keep it neat and tidy. The luxe feeling you get being in a nicely put together home is classic and is something that can’t be explained but felt! This festive season, give your home a new spin with these contemporary products from Amazon that will instantly elevate the look and feel of your home with its modern charm. It’s super useful and durable. These can also be an excellent gifting option for your family and friends’ house warming ceremonies or anniversaries.

 

Swing

This beautiful white swing chair can be used both indoors and outdoors in your garden area or balcony as well to up the fun spirit of your home. It can be used as a light cradle and swing reading chair or relaxing meditation chair.

swing

Price: Rs 3290

Deal: Rs 999

Buy Now

Wooden Wall Rack Shelves

Blank walls reverberate a gloomy feel and boring vibes. Give some purpose to those empty walls with these wall-mounted floating shelves where you can place your pretty showpieces, arrange your books and other essentials and your life in your home!

wooden shelves

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 364

Buy Now

Metal Plant Pot Set 

Green plants reduce stress and increase joy in the home. Treat yourself to a new plant to show off this flower pot. The large surface area with a premium finish will make you fall for it.

planter

Price: Rs 1394

Deal: Rs 629

Buy Now

Wooden Desk Organiser

This desk pen holder stand gets your working desk properly organized and gives a decent look to your desk decor. All the stationery gets neatly arranged and will be within your easy reach. 

wooden desk organiser

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 580

Buy Now

Antique Folding Side Table

This wooden side table can be used to place your plants, as a mobile phone stand or for your mini at-home coffee dates. Its vintage look and antique finish will amp up the mood of your home.

side table

Price: Rs 800

Deal: Rs 301

Buy Now

 

Also Read: 7 Quotes that will help you beat the Monday blues

Advertisement

Credits: amazon.in


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

Amazonbasics 24 Pair Over-the-door Shoe Organizer,white

₹699.00
₹1,600.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf. (3 Shelves) (brown)

Splendid Decor Wall Decor Shelves For Living Room, Book Shelf, Dining Room Shelf...

₹549.00
₹2,000.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby Sitting/soft Toy Chair For Kids (use For Baby 0 To 4 Years) (design-3)

Baby Soft Plush Cushion Baby Sofa Seat Or Rocking Chair For Kids,seat For Baby S...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Nexqua Adjustable Height Aluminum Metal Frame Foldable Portable Laptop Stand, Tablet Stand, Notebook Etc. Compatible Size10-15.6”(grey)

Nexqua Adjustable Height Aluminum Metal Frame Foldable Portable Laptop Stand, Ta...

₹999.00
₹1,999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder| Foldable Adjustable | Study Table | Bed Table | Table For Home | Ergonomic & Rounded Edges | Non-slip Legs (black)

Baybee Zedo Multi-purpose Foldable Laptop Table With Dock Stand & Cup Holder...

₹624.00
₹1,499.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adjustable Book/ Phone/ Tablet Stand – Aluminum Laptop Raiser Compatible With Hp, Dell, Macbook, Ipad

Dexa Tech Laptop Stand – Portable Laptop Holder For Desk, Bed – Adju...

₹899.00
₹1,999.00 (55%)
 Buy Now
Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

Rose Designer Chairs Modern Ergonomic Office Chair (leather , Brown)

₹6,990.00
₹16,500.00 (58%)
 Buy Now
Ellics Enterprise Presents Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder, Study Table, Bed Table, Foldable & Portable/ergonomic & Rounded Edges (grey)

Ellics Enterprise Presents Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder, Study Table, B...

₹483.00
₹999.00 (52%)
 Buy Now
Memeho® Smart Standard Multi-purpose Laptop Table With Dock Stand/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable/ergonomic & Rounded Edges/non-slip Legs/engineered Wood (black)

Memeho® Smart Standard Multi-purpose Laptop Table With Dock Stand/study Tabl...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Callas Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder | Drawer | Mac Holder | Table Holder Study Table, Breakfast Table, Foldable And Portable/ergonomic & Rounded Edges/non-slip Legs (wa-27-black)

Callas Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table With Cup Holder | Drawer | Mac Holder ...

₹699.00
₹1,999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All