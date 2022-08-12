If your home consists of a big fat window at a strategic point, there is absolutely no single reason why you should not decorate it with statement embellishments. With all the accurate pieces of adornments, it can fact become the heartthrob of your home. Right from incorporating a soft cushion in front of your windows and shutters to earthy artifacts and eye-popping hues- a little facelift of the area can transform the appearance of your abode while making it the biggest attraction of your home. With the tips and tricks mentioned below, it won’t be hard to provide your windows a prime spot in your home décor. Scroll down to know the 5 ideas to convert your window into a modish design statement.

A window seat is a must

Install a slim bench window seat and bring a flair of glamour to your dwelling along with coziness and comfort. This kind of seating area by your window will incorporate a diverse point of interest into your space, making your evening cup of tea or conversations more calm and beautiful. Accompany it with trendy scatter cushions, potted plants, and earthy décor elements for an enhanced appearance.

Taint the shutters

A pared-back window can be transformed into a trendy and lively edge with the installation of inward-opening shutters. To make it more eye-catchy, play with the colors and paint them with the palette inspired by the theme of your home. You can never go wrong with metallic tones like gold and silver and it makes your space gain an added dosage of glam.

Bold shades

After long domination of pastels, whites or grey, dark and bold tones are making their way back into home décor. A bare window can elegantly be spruced with some bold patterns, geometric shapes, and jewel-toned statement-making tinges. For the drama, opt geometric, floral, polka dots, and pinstripes patterns and spin the area of your window into a captivating focal point. A turquoise-printed can make the ambiance all cheery while accompanying well with the bright aesthetic of the room.

Frosted glasses for the win

Printed frosted glass designs can provide a breezy sun-kissed flair to your window. Its translucent effect will look wonderful while allowing you the permission to change the look whenever you want. This style is perfect for those who want a short-term style and are not looking for a permanent change of panes. Decals or spray paint can also be opted to finely dress up your naked windows. Frosted glasses will provide you with endless privacy while still sieving heaps of sunlit inside.

Light fixtures can make all the difference

An outstanding window is incomplete without the touch of some great lighting fixtures. To set the tone and shape the mood, pretty glittering hanging tea lights or bulbs, chandeliers or floor lamps can make all the difference. Hanging lamps can also be dangled on the curtain hanger for a more enhanced look.

It is extremely vital to check your overall décor while decking up the windows for a more cohesive and neat appearance. Make sure that you do not overdo it and keep it subtle so that it has space to reflect natural light inside.

Also Read: Innovative ways to renovate your twin children's bedroom