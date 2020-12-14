5 Ideas to decorate a small balcony and make it look vibrant and colourful

Stop neglecting your balcony and decorating it with the bare minimum. Follow these 5 budget-friendly ways to spruce it up and enjoy the winters in style.

You have spent all your money and energy on decorating the interiors and making every corner look chic and bright. But while decorating the house, people often tend to forget their balconies. Your balcony requires the same love and attention as the rest of your house. A small balcony can be spruced up and made to look chic when decorated the right way.

This is the time to enjoy the winter sun and the nip in the air. To relax and unwind in the winter sun with style, a vibrant and colourful balcony is a must. So, check out these 5 budget-friendly ways to decorate your balcony and spruce up the space.

Floor cushions

Make your balcony warm and cosy by putting floor cushions instead of bulky chairs to save space and to make the area look chic and bohemian.

Swing

Hang a hammock or a swing in a corner of your balcony and add throw pillows to truly relax and soak up the sun in style.

Planter wall

To add some greenery on the walls, hang artificial grass and put multicoloured planters on it to give the wall some character and colour.

Colourful wall decor

Put vibrant framed posters and wall art on your balcony wall to make it look bright and colourful. You can also casually drape some artificial creepers on them to complete the look.

String lights

Who says you can only hang lights in your balcony on Diwali? Opt for soft golden yellow string lights and drape them on your railing to make your balcony cosy and warm.

Credits :Pexels

