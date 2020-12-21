5 Ideas to decorate your home with Rajasthani artefacts to make it look royal

Rajasthan is synonymous with grandeur, vibrant culture and traditional artefacts. Here are some ways to incorporate some of these in your home decor

Rajasthan is all about historic, grand and larger than life decor. It represents the glorious lives of Maharajas and Maharanis and their grandeur. Its culture involves regal and royal artefacts and decor.

The fascinating folklore and the vibrant art and crafts along with the grand palaces and forts can inspire anybody to make their home look regal. So here are some ways to decorate your home to make it look opulent and royal.

Blue pottery

Made of quartz stone, involving colour schemes like blue, white and green are the quintessential characteristics of Rajasthani pottery.

Shekhawati furniture

A speciality of the Shekhawat region of Rajasthan, this is the art of brass inlay work on wood. You thus get various artefacts like miniature furniture for the living room centre table.

Jharokhas

Jharokhas are traditional balconies. Faux Jharokhas can be hung in your living room wall to make it look royal and grand.

Puppets

Puppets look quirky and traditional and are a nice way to add a touch Rajasthani culture in your home.

Murals

Murals with a huge elephant can instantly make any wall look vibrant and are an affordable way to add character to your walls.

Also Read: 5 EASY and BUDGET FRIENDLY ways to decorate a room with white walls

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×